Two Newborn Tiger Cubs Spotted in Kaziranga’s 10th Addition Amid Conservation Policy Row

In a significant wildlife sighting, two newborn tiger cubs have been discovered in the recently added 10th Addition of Kaziranga National Park. The cubs were found by locals in the area, located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River, and forest officials have since reached the site. However, the mother of the cubs remains untraceable, with authorities suspecting she might be hiding nearby or possibly lost.

The 10th Addition spans 452 hectares (4.52 sq km) and was incorporated into the park to strengthen its role as a wildlife corridor. With this addition, Kaziranga’s total area has expanded significantly—from its original 430 sq km to 914 sq km.

Wildlife experts have hailed the presence of the tiger cubs in the new territory as a testament to its ecological significance. Conservationists are urging for immediate protective measures to ensure the cubs' safety and to preserve the habitat’s integrity. They warn that any leniency in conservation policies could jeopardize the area’s delicate ecosystem.

The discovery, however, coincides with a controversial policy development. The Assam government recently withdrew its proposal for an integrated eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park. In a letter to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota cited unsettled boundary disputes, unresolved community rights, and the potential for socio-economic disruptions as reasons behind the withdrawal.

The move has sparked concern among conservation groups, who argue that scaling back environmental safeguards could harm the park’s long-term sustainability. They highlight the discovery of the tiger cubs as a timely indicator of the need to preserve and protect expanded zones like the 10th Addition.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is globally renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses and Bengal tigers. The sighting of the newborn cubs brings a fresh wave of hope for conservationists, even as debates over environmental policy and land use intensify.

The incident serves as a powerful reminder of the fragile balance between development and the preservation of one of India’s most vital ecological sanctuaries.

