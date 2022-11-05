Two Separate Road Mishaps Kill Child, HS Student in Assam

Assam

Two separate road mishaps killed one child and one Higher Secondary student in Assam on Saturday.
Two Separate Road Mishaps Kill One Child, HS Student | REPRESENTATIVE
A nine-year-old child was killed after being hit by a speeding bike in Hailakandi.

According to sources, the child was on his way to home after offering namaz in Masjid.

Following the accident, the driver of the bike fled the scene.

In another incident, a HS student died in a mishap in Magherita.

He was riding a bike and suddenly lost control over the vehicle and died on spot.

Meanwhile, one more person was injured in the mishap and was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital.

