Two Tantriks Dupe Woman in Assam’s Digboi

Two fake tantriks duped a poor woman in Assam’s Digboi on Thursday.

According to sources, the tantriks visited the residence of the woman whose husband, a daily-wage earner, went to work.

They made wear a ring following which she lost consciousness. As a result, whatever the tantriks asked her bring outside the house and hand it over to them, she does accordingly.

In this way, the tantriks took away a sum amount of Rs. 50,000, gold jewellery and many other valuable items.

The tantricks leaving the house of the victim was captured in CCTV footage.