Tyagbir Hem Baruah College Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur

The second day of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the historic Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in Jamugurihat unfolded with grandeur today. The day kicked off with a special reunion of old students, followed by a vibrant event that saw the former students being felicitated by the Student Unity Forum.

Advertisment

Presiding over the event, former student and retired esteemed teacher Baneswar Bora expressed his gratitude and pride for the college. The main guest, Dr. Anjan Jyoti Choudhury, a prominent doctor and cultural enthusiast from Guwahati, delivered an insightful keynote address, reflecting on the college's longstanding legacy and the significance of preserving cultural values.

Later in the evening, a book launch ceremony took place at the college, where the retired principal of Chaiduar College, Dr. Anjan Ojha, chaired the session. The ceremony was graced by Jayanta Baruah, the Chairman of the Sadin-Pratidin Group, who launched the memory book "Naduwar Jolangare Henguliya Xopun," a tribute to the college’s history and achievements.

Alongside the book launch, several other notable works were unveiled. The book "Tyagbir Hem Baruah: Personality and Persona" was launched by MLA Padma Hazarika. The ceremony was concluded with speeches from the event's chief guest, Jayanta Baruah, and the college principal, Dr. Ajit Hazarika, who also extended their gratitude to the gathering.

The celebrations will continue with an open session tomorrow, where Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, will be the chief guest. On the final day of the Diamond Jubilee on February 9, a cultural procession will be inaugurated by renowned actress Chetana Das, adding to the event's significance.

The cultural festivities will be a highlight of the closing day, with performances by the cast of the popular TV series Beharbari Outpost and a musical performance by celebrated singer Achurjya Borpatragohain. The evening's cultural program will be officially inaugurated by Padma Hazarika, providing an exquisite conclusion to the weeklong celebration.