Udalguri DC Transferred Amid VVPAT Controversy In Assam

Amid controversy over a missing VVPAT machine in Assam, Udalguri district commissioner Sadnek Singh was transferred from his position on Tuesday.
This comes after the discovery that one VVPAT machine, identified by the unique ID EVTEB96784, was unaccounted for during the segregation of machines assembly segment-wise after the initial randomization process on March 29.
Stepping into the role is director of dairy development, animal husbandry, and veterinary department under the Assam Government, Javir Rahul Suresh, who now assumes the responsibilities of district commissioner in Udalguri.
The controversy arose when it was noticed that despite being listed in the randomized inventory, one VVPAT machine allocated to Bhergaon, among a total of 267 machines, was missing. A preliminary inquiry conducted by a Joint Chief Electoral Officer dispatched from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Assam provided insights into the matter.
According to the inquiry, following the First Level Checking of both EVMs and VVPATs, the approved machines were securely stored in a strong room with double locks and stringent security measures, including continuous CCTV surveillance and armed guards.
The investigation suggests the possibility that the missing VVPAT may have been inadvertently transferred to the ECIL factory along with non-functional units after the completion of the First Level Checking process. This theory was confirmed by the CEO Assam in a press release, which stated that the issue has been raised with ECIL for further investigation.