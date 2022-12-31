UIDAI Issues Advisories for Safe Usage of Aadhaar Cards

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued several advisories for Aadhaar card users amid rising online fraud and other virtual crimes.

UIDAI has urged citizens to use Aadhaar confidently as per choice to avail benefits and services, but observe the same level of usage hygiene as any other identity document including a Bank account, PAN or Passport.

The UIDAI said that Aadhaar is a digital ID, and it works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country.

UIDAI said it also provides the facility of Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking. If a resident is not likely to use Aadhaar for a period of time, they may lock Aadhaar or biometrics for such a time period. The same can be unlocked conveniently and instantly, as and when required.

A resident can check the Aadhaar authentication history for the last six months on the UIDAI website or the m-Aadhaar app. Also, UIDAI intimates about every authentication over email. Therefore, linking email Id with Aadhaar will ensure that a resident gets intimation every time his or her Aadhaar number is authenticated.

Several services can be availed with OTP-based Aadhaar authentication, and keeping mobile numbers updated with Aadhaar is a beneficial move.

UIDAI also urged residents not to leave their Aadhaar letter / PVC Card, or its copy thereof, unattended. Residents are advised not to share their Aadhaar openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms. Aadhaar holders should not disclose their Aadhaar OTP to any unauthorized entity and refrain from sharing m-Aahaar PIN with anyone.

The UIDAI also asked Aadhar users to contact toll-free helpline 1947 which is available 24×7 or email at help@uidai.gov.in for any Aadhar related query.