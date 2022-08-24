ULFA-I Cadres Surrender to Assam Rifles in Arunachal

Two cadres belonging to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two surrendered cadres, identified as Suruj Maran and Margherita, also laid down their arms in front of the troops.

According to sources, a total of six ULFA-I cadres escaped from banned outfit’s camp and returned to mainstream, however, four of them are suspected to be under the custody of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

Earlier last week, four people including two women were arrested on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit.