ULFA-I Denies Recruitment Drive Via Social Media

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has denied any involvement in recruiting youths via social media.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it alleged that the police and other forces have been creating fake facebook accounts in the name of outfit and luring unemployed youths to join the group.

“''We have been apprised about the some of the inputs that many people from media, police forces, youth organisation have been falsely recruiting these youths and later these youth are shown arrested for their (police and forces) vested interest,'' the statement read.

''ULFA (I) wants to clear that the outfit is not running any recruitment drive via social media,'' it added.

The banned outfit also warned of “armed strike against those involved”.

''If such conspiracy continues then ULFA (I) will launch armed strike against those involved in the act. We have already recognised them,'' the statement added.

The ULFA-I has been on a unilateral ceasefire since May 2021. It had also extended the ceasefire by another three months in November.