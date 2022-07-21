ULFA-I Linkman Apprehended In Assam's Golaghat

Assam police on Thursday arrested an alleged linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Golaghat district.

The arrestee, identified as one Prakash Gogoi, was nabbed from Bogijan area of the district.

Sources said the accused was in contact with the banned militant outfit through social media, adding that his role however remains unclear.

It is also learned that Gogoi had qualified for the post of constable in Assam police in the last exam.

Further questioning is underway, police said.

Last week, a linkman of the ULFA-I was arrested from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The accused, namely Ranjit Gogoi, was believed to be a close aide of ULFA-I cadre Gyan Asom alias Santosh Gogoi who was killed in an encounter at Kakopathar in the district, police said.

Gogoi is a resident of Sadiya town in the district.