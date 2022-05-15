ULFA-I Linkman Arrested In Assam's Hojai

A suspected linkman of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was arrested in Assam’s Hojai on Saturday night.

According to sources, the linkman, identified as Abdul Istak, was arrested for allegedly having ties with the insurgent outfit.

Abdul was later remanded to four-day judicial custody by a local court.

Last month, the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police apprehended a person believed to be a linkman for a senior functionary of the banned outfit.

Tutu Bora, aged 38, a resident of Gormur in Assam’s Majuli district was arrested in a major breakthrough. He was reportedly working with Ganesh Lahon to secure information on contractors working in Majuli.

He was involved in extortion and recruiting new cadres for the banned militant outfit, sources said.

