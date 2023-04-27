ULFA Pro-Talk Leader Anup Chetia Sounds Hopeful for Peace Agreement

Addressing the media, Chetia said, “We thank the chief minister of Assam for taking the peace process forward. Now, everything will depend on Central Government. We received the draft a few days before the Bihu festivities. Central government's interlocutor AK Mishra gave us the draft. As we were busy with Bihu festivities at our respective villages, we are yet to discuss on the development with our central executive committee of the ULFA’s pro-talks faction. We will proceed on the basis of the charter of claims prepared by the ‘Sanmilito Jatiya Abhivartan’ under the leadership of noted intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain.”