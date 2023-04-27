ULFA Pro-Talk Leader Anup Chetia Sounds Hopeful for Peace Agreement

The general secretary of the Pro-talk faction of ULFA, Anup Chetia on Thursday welcomed the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s initiative to take forward the process of initiating peace with the ULFA.
Addressing the media, Chetia said, “We thank the chief minister of Assam for taking the peace process forward. Now, everything will depend on Central Government. We received the draft a few days before the Bihu festivities. Central government's interlocutor AK Mishra gave us the draft. As we were busy with Bihu festivities at our respective villages, we are yet to discuss on the development with our central executive committee of the ULFA’s pro-talks faction. We will proceed on the basis of the charter of claims prepared by the ‘Sanmilito Jatiya Abhivartan’ under the leadership of noted intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain.”
Chetia also said that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma being a native from the state must ensure that constitutional rights of the indigenous people will be protected at any cost.
“We can head for a peaceful dialogue at any time at any place in the month of May, only if, central government ensures the protection of the constitutional rights including the land rights of the indigenous people of our state,” added Chetia.
Chetia also urged the ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah to come to this discussion in the interest of the nation.
“ULFA-I has a different ideology then ours, however, we welcome ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah for the peace talks,” Anup Chetia added further.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism that discussions with the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) will result in a peace agreement by the end of May this year.