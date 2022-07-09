Unidentified Body Found on Railway Tracks in Biswanath

A body of an unidentified person has been recovered from the railways tracks at Simaluguri in Biswanath Chariali of Assam.

According to the police, at around 6:30 am on Saturday, the Borgang Railway Station master informed them about a man’s body lying on the railway tracks at Simaluguri.

The Biswanath Police reached the spot soon after they were informed. The man was suspected to have been hit by a freight train.

However, he has not been identified as of now.

The police said, “The deceased man has not been identified by any of the locals. Probably, he is not a resident of this area. We are inspecting the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem. We will get more details after the report comes.”