Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam Visit Postponed to Monday Morning Due to Dense Fog

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Sunday night arrival in Assam has been postponed due to heavy fog disrupting flights. He was scheduled to land at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) at 11 PM and stay overnight in Koinadhara, Guwahati, ahead of a series of official engagements.

Guwahati will now welcome Shah on Monday morning at 10:30 am to commence his two-day Assam tour. According to the original itinerary, the Home Minister was scheduled to pay tribute at Swahid Smarak Khetra at 10:15 AM, followed by the inauguration of the Batadrava Project at 11:30 AM, and then address a large public gathering. The unexpected delay has prompted adjustments to his planned schedule.

In the afternoon, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed office of the Police Commissioner, and later, he will inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Prekshagriha.

Despite the postponement, administrative preparations will continue in full swing to ensure that Monday’s events proceed smoothly, underscoring the significance of his two-day Assam tour.