Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Final Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today paid his final respects to Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai. The minister offered prayers for the departed soul and also met with Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, expressing his heartfelt condolences.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “We are deeply shocked and grief-stricken. Paying our final respects to Zubeen Garg, a cherished artist who has left us physically but whose art will forever enrich Assam’s cultural world, is a solemn moment. Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise is not only an irreparable loss for Assam’s music scene but also for the global music community. His mastery of voice, melody, and creative vision has left an enduring legacy.”

He added, “Zubeen’s creations resonate across all communities, irrespective of language, religion, or region. His music will continue to live in the hearts of people. As Assamese, we will forever cherish and keep alive the heartbeat of Zubeen.”

Thousands of fans have gathered at Sarusajai Stadium over the past days to pay homage, reflecting the deep love and respect the people of Assam have for the singer. Authorities have made arrangements for the public to offer their final tribute in an organized manner, ensuring that admirers from across the state can participate in bidding farewell to one of Assam’s greatest musical talents.

