Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute to Late Prafulla Govinda Baruah

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the residence of the late Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Chairman Emeritus of The Assam Tribune Group, to offer condolences to the bereaved family and pay his respects to the veteran journalist.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal described P. G. Baruah as a doyen of Indian journalism, whose visionary leadership significantly strengthened the profession. “His unwavering commitment to credibility, ethics, and public-interest journalism set enduring benchmarks. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of journalists,” he said.

Highlighting Baruah’s contributions to the media landscape, Sonowal added, “Under his stewardship, The Assam Tribune upheld its credibility and earned the public’s trust. I had the opportunity to meet him on several occasions, and his guidance and inspiration to work selflessly for the national cause will always be remembered.”

Prafulla Govinda Baruah, Assam’s media fraternity plunged into deep mourning on Sunday night with the passing of veteran journalist, Padma Shri awardee and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune, Prafulla Govinda Baruah (94), who breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati at around 9:40 pm.

During his visit, Sonowal met Baruah’s family members and expressed solidarity with them during their time of grief. The minister also recalled Baruah’s visionary initiatives that strengthened regional journalism while maintaining high standards of accuracy and public accountability.