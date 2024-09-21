Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar Calls for Research and Innovation in Assam's Higher Education

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, during a review meeting at IIT Guwahati on Friday, called for increased focus on research and innovation within Indian educational institutions to ensure global competitiveness.
The meeting, which focused on the progress of Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) in Assam, was attended by leaders and representatives from key educational institutions in the region.
Majumdar highlighted the critical role higher education plays in promoting socio-economic growth in Assam and the Northeast. He acknowledged the various challenges faced by institutions in the region, including student well-being, financial constraints, and infrastructural limitations.
"Our institutes in the North Eastern states are facing multiple challenges--ranging from student well-being, to financial and infrastructural constraints. It is imperative that we collectively rise to meet these challenges. Additionally, as the world moves towards the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' it is crucial for our institutions to emphasise research and innovation to compete on the global stage. We must continue building on this foundation to remain globally competitive," he said.
The minister also stressed the importance of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) to enhance students’ access to diverse courses and smoother educational pathways. This, he said, would foster inclusive and flexible learning opportunities for the youth in the region.
Majumdar praised the contributions of Assam’s institutions in research, innovation, and community outreach, urging for greater collaboration to align with national educational goals.
In his closing remarks, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to educational excellence and research, underscoring its vital role in regional and national development. He highlighted IIT Guwahati’s strong infrastructure, diverse academic programs, and achievements of its graduates. Prof. Jalihal also provided updates on student activities, admissions, and ongoing research projects.
Among the key topics discussed during the meeting were IIT Guwahati’s student exchange programs with Japanese universities, the IIT Guwahati Research Park—a Ministry of Education initiative—and a proposal for establishing a School of Architecture and Planning. The promotion of local languages and the ongoing issue of Assam's floods were also addressed.