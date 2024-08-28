Upcoming White Paper Will Expose Demographic Changes in 23,000 Assam Polling Booths: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to release a comprehensive white paper between April and May next year, detailing significant demographic changes across the state.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati on Wednesday, CM Sarma stated, "We are coming out with a white paper which will prove that demographics are changing in 23,000 out of 28,000 polling booths in Assam. This white paper will make people realize the challenges at a large scale on how demography of Assam is changing."
Sarma highlighted that the white paper aims to provide insight into the shifting demographics in various regions. "Yesterday I told in the Assembly that by April or May in 2025, we are bringing a comprehensive white paper that will show how in Hindu-majority areas, the Muslim population is increasing, and there is absolutely communal harmony. If, for instance, the number of Muslims is increasing in a Hindu polling booth, Hindus are not resisting it; they are living peacefully. But the reverse situation is also occurring."
The Chief Minister urged for measures to maintain communal harmony and prevent migration between villages. "I appealed in the Assembly yesterday that we must protect the people as they exist today so that no migration happens from one village to another. Let them remain in their own land."
Sarma also noted that the white paper will reveal intriguing facts, such as the current demographic status of Kachari Gaon in Dhing, where no members of the Kachari community reside today. "Our approach is very positive. We are just trying to secure communal harmony and peace in Assam," he added.