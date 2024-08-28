Upcoming White Paper Will Expose Demographic Changes in 23,000 Assam Polling Booths: CM

Sarma highlighted that the white paper aims to provide insight into the shifting demographics in various regions. "Yesterday I told in the Assembly that by April or May in 2025, we are bringing a comprehensive white paper that will show how in Hindu-majority areas, the Muslim population is increasing, and there is absolutely communal harmony. If, for instance, the number of Muslims is increasing in a Hindu polling booth, Hindus are not resisting it; they are living peacefully. But the reverse situation is also occurring."