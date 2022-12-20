UPPL-Led Bodo Territorial Council Celebrates 2 Years of Completion

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)-led Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) celebrated two years of completion in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, the BTC secretariat was decked up with beautiful lights. A rally titled ‘Walk for Peace’ was held from the BTC Secretariat Field early on Monday morning. BTC CEM Pramod Boro along with several others joined the rally.

Meanwhile, Pramod Boro paid floral tributes at the cemetery of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in front of BTC Assembly building at Thulungapuri in Kokrajhar.

Taking to twitter on the occasion, Pramod Boro said, “Paid floral tribute at the bust of Bodofa UN Brahma in front of BTC Assembly building on the occasion of #2YearsofBTRGovt. Sought his blessings & pledged to live by his ideals & vision to make BTR a progressive & prosperous region.”