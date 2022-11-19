UPPL is Our Ally, No Political Alliance with BPF, Says Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that political equations in Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) will not change.

The Assam chief minister stated this in response to BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary’s letter to BJP national president JP Nadda.

Mohilary in his letter proposed that his party should be back to the NDA fold and that he would “not hesitate to lead the BTC as chief executive council member again if political circumstances allowed him to do so.”

However, the Assam CM said that it was likely not to happen as UPPL was the political ally of the BJP in the state.

“UPPL is our ally. We also have a good relationship with BPF because of its anti-Congress stand. BPF is our ally in the legislative assembly, but as of now we do not have any political alliance with this party,” CM Sarma said.

He added, “If Hagrama Mohilary has met BJP’s central leaders in New Delhi, I have nothing to say. UPPL is our political ally and not BPF. This is the position as of today and I don’t see any immediate change in this position.”

Mohilary’s three separate letters to JP Nadda, PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah pledging support to BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and seeking control of the autonomous council in exchange, which surfaced on Thursday, created a political storm in the BTR.

In his letter to Amit Shah, he wrote, “I see no differences or contradictions between the ideology and objectives of BJP and BPF. I have full confidence in your leadership. Given the opportunity, I would like to seek to strengthen our political partnership by working together again.”

It may be mentioned that Mohilary was ousted by the BJP-UPPL alliance two years ago.