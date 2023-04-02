US-Based Pro-Khalistani Group Gives Threat to Assam CM

A US-based pro-Khalistani outfit issued a threat against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday amid the hunt for Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh.

More than a dozen of journalists in Assam received a recorded voice message issuing a warning to CM Sarma for allegedly torturing Amritpal Singh’s aides who are currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail.

It is established that the voice in the message is of General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwan Singh Pannu.

In voice message, the recorder said, Pro-Khalistani supporters Sikhs imprisoned in Assam have been tortured. Listen very carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between Pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime and Modi. Sarma do not fall prey to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Insian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass the six, you will be held accountable. Message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justics.”