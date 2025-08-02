UTOA Flags "Discriminatory Land Allotment" in BTR, Seeks Centre’s Intervention

The United Tribal Organization of Assam (UTOA) has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Union Minister of Law and Justice, voicing strong opposition to what it calls “illegal and discriminatory” land allotments by the Government of Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The organization has sought immediate intervention from the central government, alleging violations of constitutional rights of Scheduled Tribes and marginalized communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The memorandum, submitted in New Delhi, brings to light two pressing issues that organization claims are threatening the land rights and livelihood security of thousands of indigenous and marginalized families in Assam's BTR.

Discriminatory Land Allotment to APDCL

One of the primary concerns raised in the memorandum is the BTC’s alleged allotment of over 3,000 bighas of tribal land to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for a proposed thermal power project. The land in question spans across revenue villages such as Dukuskujhar, Paglijhora, and Mowamari under order BTC/LR/803/2025/18 dated April 19, 2025.

UTOA cited a prior representation submitted to the Prime Minister by the Bashbari Land Rights Protection Committee on June 8, 2025, which first brought attention to the issue. Describing the allotment as “unlawful”, UTOA has demanded its immediate cancellation and called for a full-scale judicial inquiry into the process.

Denial of Land Pattas to Verified Tribal Families in Sidli

The second issue flagged in the memorandum involves the alleged exclusion of eligible tribal and marginalized families from the land settlement process in Sidli, located in Assam’s Chirang district. According to UTOA, several verified land applicants, many of whom are Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste members, widows, and long-time cultivators, have been deliberately left out of final settlement orders despite possessing legal documents.

UTOA referenced specific affidavits (such as one by Halima Khatun, wife of Sohrab Ali), official application forms under the BTC Land Policy (Form No. 83), and minutes from the Sidli Land Advisory Committee’s April 2025 meeting as proof of irregularities. The organization alleged administrative negligence, systemic discrimination, and denial of basic rights such as land pattas and access to housing schemes for these communities.

UTOA’s Key Demands

In light of the concerns raised, UTOA has put forth the following demands before the Union Government:

Immediate cancellation of land allotment BTC/LR/803/2025/18 to APDCL and protection of affected forest-dwelling and Scheduled Tribe communities. Issuance of Land Pattas to verified landless cultivators in Sidli and adjoining circles based on submitted affidavits and official application records. Independent inquiry by a Central agency or SC/ST Commission into the discrimination in land allotments under BTC administration. Implementation of Forest Rights Act (2006) and Assam Land Regulation provisions to safeguard tribal claims. Constitution of an Oversight Panel involving SC/ST Commission, BTC representatives, and public legal experts to monitor future land distribution and appeals.

