Uttarakhand Avalanche: Body of Dipsikha Hazarika Recovered

The body of Dipsikha Hazarika, who went missing in the Uttarakhand avalanche has been recovered. The young mountaineer from Assam went missing since October 4 from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-II in Uttarakhand after an avalanche struck the mountain.

Deepshikha Hazarika, a resident of the Rajgarh area in Guwahati, was missing along with nine other fellow climbers for the past three days.

A total of 29 people had participated in a training programme by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and were returning from the summit when an avalanche hit the mountaineers at a height of 17,000 feet on Tuesday.

"A total of 19 bodies have been recovered from the crevice. Efforts are being made to bring the bodies to Matli helipad by Advanced Light Helicopter today," Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said earlier.

A heliborne operation was undergoing at the disaster site, which has been halted due to bad weather conditions. The service will resume depending on the weather conditions.

Dipsikha’s father and brother have reached Uttarakhand to bring back the body. Her body will be brought back to Assam after the postmortem.

However, the three other bodies are yet to be recovered.