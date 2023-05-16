Vantage Circle, Xondhan Foundation Unite For Rural Educational Initiative

Vantage Circle, a leading employee engagement platform, is proud to announce the successful inauguration of a community library initiative to provide educational support to students in the rural areas of Bongaigaon, Assam, under the program of ‘Project Young Readers’.

In collaboration with Xondhan Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO), Vantage Circle is committed to empower young minds through the establishment of a transformative community library.

The inauguration of the community library took place on 15th May 2023 and marked a significant milestone in Vantage Circle's commitment to supporting education and empowering the youth in underprivileged communities. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries and local people. By providing easy access to educational resources, the initiative aims to bridge the educational gap in rural areas and promote a culture of learning and intellectual growth.

The event ceremony included introductory speeches by village community leaders, art competitions, prize distributions, and other activities to boost the creativity of young minds. Furthermore, Vantage Circle has generously decided to offer complimentary storytelling sessions to the students, aiming to enhance their skills and foster holistic growth.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, "We are honored to collaborate with ‘Xondhan Foundation’ in creating this valuable resource for the students in rural areas. Education is a fundamental right, and through this initiative, we hope to empower the students of Bongaigaon district by providing them with a conducive environment for learning and personal development. We believe that it will open doors to a brighter future for them.”