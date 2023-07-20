Vehicle Tax for 2-Wheelers, 4-Wheelers Increased in Assam

According to the new proposal, cars valued at Rs. 3 lakh will be taxed at 4.5 percent, those priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh at 7 percent, vehicles costing Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh at 10 percent. Cars priced above Rs. 20 lakh will be taxed at 14 percent of the cost of the vehicle.