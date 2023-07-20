Vehicle Tax for 2-Wheelers, 4-Wheelers Increased in Assam

The vehicle taxes of two wheelers and four-wheelers have been increased in Assam after the governor of the state issued an ordinance to amend the Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1936, reports emerged on Thursday.
As per the notification released, the ordinance will be called the Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023. It will have the like extent as the principal act and shall come into force at once.
According to the new proposal, cars valued at Rs. 3 lakh will be taxed at 4.5 percent, those priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh at 7 percent, vehicles costing Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh at 10 percent. Cars priced above Rs. 20 lakh will be taxed at 14 percent of the cost of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, two-wheelers costing up to Rs. 1 lakh will face a 6 percent tax, those between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh will face an 8 percent tax and vehicles costing above Rs. 3 lakh will be taxed 9 percent.
Moreover, taxes for mechanical crane mounted on motor vehicle, vehicles used for carriage of goods and tractors have been hiked.