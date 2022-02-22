Veteran Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia Calls for More Grounds in Guwahati

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has extended his support to the demand for football grounds in Assam’s Guwahati.

Several players had staged a protest in Guwahati on February 20 seeking the state government’s attention towards prospering the sport in the state.

In a recent tweet, Bhutia said, “Sad to see young and old footballers coming to street to demand to save football grounds for them to play. I hope Assam Government can listen to their demand.”

It needs to be mentioned that over 500 footballers from across the state had taken part in the protest rally in Guwahati on Sunday, seeking a few fields that can be made available for playing the game.

President of the All Assam Football Players’ Association, Hem Das said that there is not a single field left in Guwahati for playing football.

He also said that coaching has nearly stopped and no tournaments are being organised in the city.

The protestors also demanded the Nehru Stadium and Judges’ Field be reopened for the game.

As per information published on the All India Football Association website regarding its Assam affiliate body, there are 2016 registered footballers in the state with 195 players renewing their registration this year.