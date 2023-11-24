Veteran ULFA-I Leader 'Major Golap Axom’ Dies Owing to Cardiovascular Ailments

A veteran United Liberation Front of Axom-Independent (ULFA-I) leader Bubul Handique alias Major Golap Axom reportedly died at around 2.58 pm due to cardiovascular-related ailments on Thursday.
The incident of death was also confirmed by ULFA-I general cum Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah in a statement.
As per reports, Bubul Handique hailed from Bhalukoni village of Mahmara under Charaideo district joined the banned militant outfit in the year 1998.
The banned outfit declared Bubul Handique alias Major Golap Axom as an “Immortal Martyr”.
Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the residence of the deceased ULFA-I leader in Mahmara.
The wife of the deceased leader also expressed her deep anguish over the insufficiency of any concrete report from ULFA-I camp in connection to the death of Golap Axom and have also raised doubts about the news.