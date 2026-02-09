Violence Erupts at Gossaigaon Toll Gate Over Alleged Money Collection

Tensions flared at the Telipara toll gate in Gossaigaon on Monday after allegations surfaced that toll gate personnel were demanding illegal payments from trucks carrying goods, sparking violence and a highway blockade.

As per Reports, truck drivers arriving from outside the state were asked to pay extra fees under the pretext of overloading. When some drivers refused to comply, they were reportedly assaulted by a group present at the toll plaza.

Several truck drivers, including those from Bihar, sustained injuries in the attack. Drivers claimed that they were threatened and physically coerced into paying the illegal charges. They also alleged that toll gate staff warned them that local police had been “managed,” discouraging them from reporting the incident.

In response, truck drivers staged a protest by parking their vehicles across National Highway 27, resulting in a complete blockade and severe disruption of traffic on one of the region’s major routes.

Gossaigaon police rushed to the scene to restore order and are investigating the allegations of extortion and assault. Authorities said they are assessing the sequence of events and promised strict action against those found responsible.