Viral Audio Clip Sparks Controversy: Assam Mahila Congress Chief Files FIR

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami on Saturday lodged an FIR at Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati over a viral audio clip making rounds on social media. The complaint is against a youth named Likhon Kungbang, who allegedly mentioned her name in connection with coal money transactions.

Adding fuel to the fire, the clip also reportedly includes the name of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah.

Strongly refuting the allegations, Goswami stated, "I have never engaged in such activities in my political career, nor will I ever do so. If any evidence is found against me, I will quit politics."

She further asserted that politics is not her means of livelihood, vowing to keep a close watch on police action. "If no action is taken, I will approach the Chief Minister," she warned.

Determined to clear her name, Goswami made her stance clear: if the police fail to act, she will take the legal route. The controversy has now put the spotlight on how the authorities will respond to the explosive claims.

