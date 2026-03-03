'Traditional Attire Mandatory for Visitors at Batadrava Than' : Assam CM

In a bid to preserve the sanctity and cultural heritage of Assam’s historic Satras, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 3 announced that visitors over the age of 12 will be required to wear traditional attire when entering Batadrava Than in Nagaon district.

The announcement came during CM Sarma’s visit to the Satra on the second day of the five-day Doul Festival, where he offered prayers and addressed devotees. “We have observed that visitors have been entering this sacred site wearing a variety of modern clothing. People expect us to maintain the sanctity of Batadrava Than. Therefore, those above 12 will need to wear traditional attire,” he said.

According to a source, the Chief Minister Sarma noted that the proposal is under active consideration and will be formally implemented after completion of the standard government procedures. “The usual process takes two to three days. Once formalities are complete, it will be made mandatory,” he added.

Batadrava Than, one of Assam’s prominent religious and cultural centres, attracts devotees from across the state and beyond throughout the year. The Chief Minister said the move will help safeguard the heritage, customs, and spiritual values of the Satra for future generations.