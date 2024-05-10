"Vocational Courses To Be Removed from Assam Higher Education Syllabus": Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that vocational courses will be soon removed from the Higher Education syllabus in the state.
The education minister said that the plans are underway to integrate the vocational branch into the already existing Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. This vocational branch will be seamlessly integrated into the existing curriculum, aiming to provide students with both knowledge and skills essential for their future endeavors.
Ranoj Pegu informed this while attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Workers Association at SEBA Campus in Guwahati on Friday.
He said, "The vocational courses will be soon integrated with the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Each student will be given skill training. When knowledge and skills are imparted together, it results in a holistic form of education, preparing students for real-world challenges."
"We will also search for teachers who possess the expertise in both domains to effectively impart dual forms of education. If education focuses on many subjects, teachers imparting education must also several many qualities," he added.
The Assam Education Minister also added that initially this method will be introduced in the higher education level and later it will be integrated into the curriculum in schools too.
Notably, dignitaries including Chairman of Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, SEBA Chairman Shri Ramesh Chand Jain and Chairman of Pollution Control Board Assam Shri Arup Kumar Mishra also graced the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the SEBA Workers Association.