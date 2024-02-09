VP Jagdeep Dhankhar To Attend Assam Civilian Awards Event

The Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be in Assam to attend the upcoming event where the Highest State Civilian Awards will be conferred.
The award ceremony which is set to take place at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday (February 13), will witness 22 exemplary individuals in their respective walks of life receive recognized for their efforts.
The Assam Government will be conferring the state civilian awards under three categories, namely, Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh, and Assam Gaurav.
Earlier scheduled to be held on February 10, Saturday, the programme was rescheduled and will now be held on February 13, that is, Tuesday and will see Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in attendance.
A press release from the Government read, "The Government of Assam is all set to confer the Highest State Civilian Awards, namely Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav upon 22 chosen individuals from various fields for the exemplary service and contribution made by them in their respective fields."
"Organised by the State Government, the Award Ceremony, which was scheduled to be held on February 10, 2024 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam has now been rescheduled to February 13, 2024. The Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace this momentous occasion,"