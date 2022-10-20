We Aim at Quality Education for Students with Help of IT: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government aims at ensuring quality education for students with the help of Information Technology (IT).

While chairing the first meeting of Assam Rajya Shiksha Aayog on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, "We strive to ensure quality education for our students with the help of IT. According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, providing universal access to quality education would be prior to economic growth and empowerment of people.”

CM Sarma further said, "We spend 6 percent of State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) on education. Making it sensitive and responsive to the intellectual, physical and emotional development of students is our priority."

He also said that Assam Rajya Shikha Aayog must contribute to make our human resources responsive to the needs of fellow citizens.

National Education Policy 2020 was announced on July 29, 2020. The National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education including technical education.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu and Revenue & Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan were also present at the meeting of the Assam Rajya Shiksha Aayog.