"...We Politicians Do Wrong": Assam CM On Rahul Gandhi's Amethi Defeat

Sharing a video of Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X, where the leader discusses Rahul Gandhi's choice to run in the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, CM Sarma wrote, "Speaking from my heart: People do not make mistakes; we, politicians, do wrong. The people of Amethi did not make a mistake; the so-called leader did not serve them well, and so they voted him out. Leaders reform themselves and come before the electorate with humility again, apologising for past mistakes. Sometimes people forgive, sometimes not. Politics is all about humility, not arrogance".