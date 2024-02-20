"...We Politicians Do Wrong": Assam CM On Rahul Gandhi's Amethi Defeat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi's loss of the Amethi seat to the BJP, a traditional stronghold of the Congress, was due to his inadequate service to the people, leading to his defeat in the election.
Sharing a video of Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X, where the leader discusses Rahul Gandhi's choice to run in the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, CM Sarma wrote, "Speaking from my heart: People do not make mistakes; we, politicians, do wrong. The people of Amethi did not make a mistake; the so-called leader did not serve them well, and so they voted him out. Leaders reform themselves and come before the electorate with humility again, apologising for past mistakes. Sometimes people forgive, sometimes not. Politics is all about humility, not arrogance".
CM Sarma stated that it is not the people who are at fault, but rather the politicians who have not effectively served the public. He highlighted that Rahul Gandhi's failure to serve the people of Amethi led to his loss to BJP's Smriti Irani.
He emphasized that politics should be characterized by humility, not arrogance.
On Monday, Union Minister and current Member of Parliament Smriti Irani dared Rahul Gandhi to run for election from his previous constituency, Amethi. Irani alleged that Gandhi disrespected the people of Amethi and overlooked the constituency.
She challenged him to run for the Amethi seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also stated that the people of Amethi showed their frustration towards Gandhi when his Nyay Yatra's procession passed through deserted streets.
Furthermore, Irani also mentioned that Amethi has attracted an investment of Rs 6,523 crore in the Investors Summit, indicating the community's dissatisfaction with the Gandhi family. She emphasized the lack of backing for Gandhi in Amethi, as evidenced by the empty streets during his visit.