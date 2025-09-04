“We Will Never Accept CAA!” – Assam Protests Over 10-Year Extension

Assam witnessed a wave of intense protests today as local organizations and student groups condemned the central government’s recent extension of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) application deadline by ten years. Activists from the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), and Jati Yuva Bahini staged demonstrations in the heart of Sivasagar city, calling for the immediate repeal of the CAA and warning of the threat it poses to the indigenous population.

In Goalpara, members of the SMSS carried out a fiery protest, torching effigies of the Chief Minister. The demonstrations turned tense as brief clashes with police were reported, though no major casualties were confirmed.

Speaking to the media, a KMSS leader said, “During the original CAA agitation, five of our martyrs lost their lives on the streets, and yet the BJP government continues to insult their sacrifice. They are attempting, through different tricks, to settle Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam, undermining the Assamese people. They want to snatch our land, our homes, and our heritage. We will never accept this. We demand Scheduled Community (SC) status for six indigenous communities, the declaration of Assam as a tribal state, and implementation of Article 371(A) to secure our land and resources. Instead of addressing these legitimate demands, the government resorts to manipulative tactics.”

Another leader added, “Assam will never accept the CAA. We have repeatedly told the central government this. During the CAA protests, five of our people were killed. We accepted foreigners who came before March 24, 1971, but not those who arrived after. Yesterday’s notification extending the deadline to December 31, 2024, is nothing but another trick by the BJP government. Whether Hindu or Muslim, Assam will not accept illegal migrants. Our people and our land will not be compromised.”