Welfare of Tea Tribes Priority for PM Modi: Assam CM at Chabua

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed land pattas to tea garden workers, saying that the welfare of the tea tribes community is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma, who distributed the land pattas in an event in Dibrugarh’s Chabua, further said that houses for all workers under the PMAY will be ensured.

Advertisment

Calling it a historic day, Sarma said, “Today is a very important day for us. Before today, no one ever spoke about giving land rights to tea garden workers. However, we amended the ceiling laws to make this a reality. So far, survey works have been completed in 103 tea gardens, while a new survey of another 250 tea gardens begins from today.”

He said that the government has tried to provide land deeds to at least some of the workers ahead of the elections. “Some of the tea garden owners are helping us by voluntarily giving up land before the government took it, while some of the owners have moved the high court against the government. However, the high court has not imposed any restrictions so far,” the Chief Minister added.

Speaking further, Sarma said, “There is a four-member committee for every tea garden to help in every step from filling out the application to getting the final deed. No tea garden worker should fear from now on. We will try to provide a house to every family that receives land pattas. They will get free oil, sugar, pulses and salt after the elections.”

“Only third and fourth grade jobs will not do now. We want to see gazetted officers from the tea gardens. For this, we will bring a 3 per cent reservation, and a cabinet decision will come soon. I will take Jhumur to Delhi next year. Families will receive Rs 1 lakh each for repair works of already existing houses. However, we will not allow the purchase of anything else with that amount,” he concluded.