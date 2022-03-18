West Bengal Police Arrest Assam BJP Leader For Funds Embezzlement

A BJP leader from Assam’s Guwahati was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday for allegedly embezzling crores of rupees.

The accused, identified as Bhaskar Chakraborty, was apprehended by a team of West Bengal police with the help of Bhagaduttapur police from Guwahati’s Kahilipara area.

He was arrested from Kalyani Nagar in the area.

As per reports, Chakraborty’s name was on the most wanted list of the West Bengal police. He had been hiding in Guwahati since three months after looting crores of money in West Bengal.

His social media handle showcases his lavish lifestyle with expensive cars and attires. He also has pictures with top BJP leaders including union ministers.

Chakraborty will be produced before the court on Friday.

