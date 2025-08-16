What AASU President Tells Assam Govt On CM’s “Strangers” Proclamation?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vociferously appealed to the people of Assam to remain aware of the 'Strangers'—in selling land, offering jobs, renting out houses or whatever. Sarma's 'Strangers' are thinly veiled as those he has referred to. On this, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) President Utpal Sarma has caught the government by its own words.

Reacting strongly, Utpal Sarma said, “In Assam, it is a fact that demographics are changing. It is also a reality that in tribal belts and reserved forests in the state, Bangladeshis are dominating, and in many areas, the indigenous people are being reduced to minorities. Instead of altering the definition of ‘strangers,’ the government should take concrete steps to remove these outsiders from Assam.”

The student leader further stressed that a clean and flawless National Register of Citizens (NRC) was the only solution to weed out illegal immigrants from the state. “Only such measures will protect the indigenous community, not powerful speeches,” he added, directly questioning the government’s intent and action plan.

It may be mentioned that, during his 79th Independence Day address in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people of the state not to sell land to people from "unfamiliar communities", stressing that Assam’s land, economy, and people must be protected.

“We are determined to safeguard Assam from harmful influences like land and love jihad. I urge everyone not to sell even a small piece of land to unknown people,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister has warned against demographic changes and called for protecting Assamese.

He said, “If the Assamese remain silent, in ten years, a stranger may be the one raising the national flag at this very place. From property in Guwahati to other important areas, unknown groups are making inroads into our affairs. Our land, people, and heritage are at stake.”

