"Who’s Shielding the Coal Mafia?": MP Ajit Bhuyan Blasts Assam Govt

The issue of illegal rat-hole coal mining in Assam took center stage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as MP Ajit Bhuyan launched a scathing attack on the state government. Citing the recent tragic deaths of nine laborers in an illegal coal mine in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, Bhuyan accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to the dangerous practice, which continues despite clear legal bans.

Advertisment

“This is not just an accident—it is a failure of governance, a betrayal of both human lives and environmental responsibility,” Bhuyan thundered in the Upper House.

Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning rat-hole mining and the Supreme Court upholding the decision, Bhuyan pointed out that these illegal operations continue right under the nose of state authorities. He highlighted a past report by Justice (Retd.) B.P. Katakey, which had exposed the rampant illegal coal mining in Assam—but no strong action was ever taken.

Raising serious allegations, Bhuyan claimed that a powerful mining syndicate, backed by influential figures, is fueling this illegal trade. “These mines don’t operate in secrecy—this is happening with the full knowledge and involvement of those in power,” he said, demanding a high-level inquiry into the role of both the state government and the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in the Umrangso incident.

With pressure mounting and fresh calls for central intervention, all eyes are now on whether the government will finally take action—or allow illegal mining to continue at the cost of lives and the environment.

Also Read: CID Files Charge Sheet in Umrangso Coal Mine Tragedy, 12 Accused Named