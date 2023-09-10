Why Bihu Dance Was Presented in G20 Summit Without Any Proper Presentation: APCC

Amid row over projecting Bihu in a distorted manner in global platform such as the G20 Summit in New Delhi thereby hurting the emotion and pride of Assam, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday demanded a public explanation from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and has also demanded an inquiry into the matter.
In a press statement, APCC Media Chairman Bharat Narah and Vice Chairman Bedabrat Bora questioned, “It is matter of serious concern that how an event management company can present Bihu without consulting Assam state government?”
It is worth mentioning in this context that in 2022 in Maldives, Bihu dance was presented in a distorted manner much to the anguish of public, APCC stressed.
“On one hand, state government has spent Rs 100 crore to make world record on Bihu dance and within a month’s time Bihu dance is presented in a most objectionable manner in G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Further, APCC’s Media Department heads Bharat Narah and Bedabrat Bora questioned why Bihu dance was presented in G20 without any proper presentation.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday night stated that he would discuss the matter after the conclusion of the G20 Summit.
While addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, the chief minister said, “I do not wish to spoil the atmosphere by commenting on the Bihu controversy as tomorrow will be a big day for the country. Whatever happened, we will discuss the matter after two days.”
CM Sarma further urged the media personnel not to discuss the matter as of now because the following day was going to be a big day for the nation.
It may be mentioned that a controversy erupted over the presentation of the Bihu dance in a ‘distorted’ way while welcoming UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the national capital for the G20 summit on Friday.
Bihu dance, which is a native to the state of Assam, was allegedly shown in a ‘distorted’ manner by the authorities at the G20 summit, following which several netizens took to social media and expressed their resentment.
Many had labeled it as an ‘insult’ to Assamese culture with some of them also pointing out the dress code of the dancers.
In April this year, Bihu dance etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records in the presence of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, however, it failed to put an impact on the mainland India.