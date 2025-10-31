“Why Was Leave Not Announced?” AJP Chief Questions Official Support for Roi Roi Binale

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, along with senior leaders Jagadish Bhuyan and Pankaj Lochan Goswami, attended the screening of Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, at Silver Screen Digital Cinema Hall in Bijoynagar. Before entering the theatre, attendees paid tribute to the late singer and actor, honoring his immense contribution to Assamese music and cinema.

Speaking at the event, Gogoi said, “As the film’s title suggests, Roi Roi Binale truly reflects the reality today. After watching this film, people will be able to immerse themselves in the depth of Zubeen Garg’s ideals. I urge everyone to come and watch Zubeen Garg’s final movie.” He added, “People are attending screenings in every theatre, firmly asserting the call for justice. In a democracy, the people are the strongest judges, and they are seeking justice in every way.”

Gogoi also drew attention to what he described as a discrepancy in official support for screenings, noting that during the release of Kashmir Files, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had personally watched the film and granted leave to staff members. “Why wasn’t leave announced today? Will the Chief Minister watch Roi Roi Binale with his cabinet ministers?” he asked.

The screening in Bijoynagar brought together cinephiles and political leaders, highlighting the cultural significance of Zubeen Garg’s work and the public’s engagement with cinema as a medium of reflection and justice.

“This film has become an emotion. Around 700 cinema halls worldwide will screen Roi Roi Binale, which is itself a historic moment for Assamese cinema. The first show began at 4 a.m., and the movie will run 24 hours across multiplexes. For one week, all cinema halls are fully booked—a massive turnout that reflects the public’s responsibility to carry forward Zubeen Garg’s legacy and ideals,” Gogoi said. He added that the film promotes values such as brotherhood, unity, a communalism-free society, and humanity.

Commenting on the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death, Gogoi said, “As per Chief Minister, Zubeen was murdered. Regardless of the investigation’s outcome—murder or natural death—the people of Assam have the right to know the truth. The accused must be punished according to the law, and those who conspired against Zubeen must be exposed. Attempts to divert attention from this issue will no longer be accepted by the public.”

Also Read: Assam CM Wishes to Watch Zubeen Garg’s Last Film at Jonaki, But Cinema Hall Remains Closed