Wild Elephants Create Ruckus Inside School in Biswanath, Ransack 9 Rice Bags

A herd of elephants paralyzed normal life in Teleni locality of Gohpur in Biswanath district of Assam on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.
According to reports, the pachyderms believed to be on prowl barged inside the Teleni Primary school and damaged the boundary walls, office and classrooms late night and ransacked around nine sacks containing rice and other food items.
Although no injuries were reported during the incident, human-elephant conflict has becoming increasingly common in Assam as a result of increased human activities in elephant natural habitats.
It is also learnt that wild elephants continue to wreak havoc in locations like as Mailbazar, Dhopabar, and Teleni in the southern part of Gohpur, however, the forest department has miserably failed to stop the menace of wild elephants.
Meanwhile, some local people claimed that the herd has apparently strayed out from the sixth addition of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
What is sixth addition?
After Kaziranga was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2007, the sixth addition was categorised under the buffer area, a land territory “which aims at promoting co-existence between wildlife and human activity with due recognition of the livelihood, developmental, social and cultural rights of the local people”.