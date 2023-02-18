Wildfire Breaks Out in Mountains of Assam’s Sonapur

In a terrible incident, a massive wildfire incident was reported in mountains near Assam’s Sonapur on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident was reported in the mountains near National Highway No. 37 in Sonapur’s 13 miles area.

The fire has engulfed the entire region where the incident has happened.

Moreover, there is a possibility of some severe fire outbreaks in the nearby residential areas.

Meanwhile, the locals have suspected that some miscreants might have caused the fire.

Further details awaited.