Assam Will No Longer Hold ME TET Exam: State Government

Assam government announced that the state will no longer hold Middle English (M.E) Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) examination from this year, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, the education department of the state informed Gauhati High Court that the state will no longer hold ME TET examination.

However, the high court has not issued any order or directive in connection with the matter.

In January this year, the Assam government had informed that the TET will not be held in the state for the next two years.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the decision was taken as there are many candidates who have passed the TET examination against the available vacancies.

Pegu said, “CTET qualified candidates will now be allowed to apply for jobs from this year onwards. Candidates who have already qualified CTET will be able to submit their application against vacant posts.”

Meanwhile, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah had said that a large number of applicants are expecting to get a job by clearing TET examinations, when asked by reporters to comment on the decision of the state government.

He said that many job seekers had prepared for the exam and it would be disastrous for them, appealing to the government to re-assess their deicision.