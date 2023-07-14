"Will Wear Saree, Stop Eating Meat If UCC is Implemented": AIUDF Chief

With the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) taking center stage, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, during a public meeting in Assam’s Dhubri district, has once again criticized the government’s efforts to pass the law in the Parliament.
He stated that if the UCC is implemented he shall wear a saree and everyone else will have to do the same. He also said that he would stop eating meat if the law is passed.
“We will all wear sarees once the Uniform Civil Code is implemented. Sometimes we'll have a beard, sometimes not. Will the government accept that?" he said.
"We will also stop eating meat for five years," he added.
Earlier, Ajmal alleged that the Modi government likes to harrass the Muslim community. He said, “Abrogation of article 370 what has changed in Kashmir rather situation has deteriorated. Triple Talaq according to PM Modi and Assam CM was the biggest problem of Muslims. I challenge you to gather one lakh people of triple talaq and you will not find more than three victims. They like harassing Muslims."
The central government is likely to table a bill on implementing the UCC in the monsoon session of Parliament set to begin in July. According to sources, the bill may be sent to the parliamentary standing committee which will hear the views of various stakeholders on the UCC.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier asserted that the law will be implemented in the country and polygamy will also come to an end.
“There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But, I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come in India and time has also come to make India a true secular nation,” he had said.
On Thursday (July 13), CM Sarma reiterated his stance on UCC saying that states can also take the call on its implementation, with the accent of the President. He asserted that the state government wants to put an immediate ban to the practice of polygamy in the state.