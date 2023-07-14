"Will Wear Saree, Stop Eating Meat If UCC is Implemented": AIUDF Chief

Earlier, Ajmal alleged that the Modi government likes to harrass the Muslim community. He said, “Abrogation of article 370 what has changed in Kashmir rather situation has deteriorated. Triple Talaq according to PM Modi and Assam CM was the biggest problem of Muslims. I challenge you to gather one lakh people of triple talaq and you will not find more than three victims. They like harassing Muslims."

The central government is likely to table a bill on implementing the UCC in the monsoon session of Parliament set to begin in July. According to sources, the bill may be sent to the parliamentary standing committee which will hear the views of various stakeholders on the UCC.