Winter Session: Assam Legislative Assembly Readies For Debates From 25th Nov.

The 2025 Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on November 25 at 9:30 a.m. in the Assembly Chamber at Dispur. The session has been summoned by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

According to official sources, the session is expected to witness the introduction of several significant legislative proposals, including bills aimed at:

1Granting land rights to tea garden communities,

Abolishing polygamy and banning so-called “love jihad” practices and

Ensuring the preservation and protection of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries)

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will finalize the duration of the session, which is likely to continue for about a week.

This upcoming session is expected to generate intense debate, particularly around the proposed bills on personal law reforms and land rights, both of which carry major political and social implications ahead of the 2026 state elections.

Also Read: Is Assam CM Lying? Tewary Commission Report Was Tabled in Assembly In 1987