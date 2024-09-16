With No Headway, DB Stock Broking Fraud Case Transferred To Top-Level Officer

The investigating officer in the financial fraud case involving Deepankar Barman, the elusive owner DB Stock Broking firm, has reportedly been replaced by a top-level officer.
The case, which was initially handled by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bishal Das, has now been elevated to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Mahato. It is believed that the decision to reassign the case was due to the lack of progress in locating Barman, who has been on the run for over a month.
Police sources informed that Barman has not used his passport, suggesting he has not left the country and may be hiding within the country or even within the state. His phone was last active on August 15, and there have been no significant leads in the case so far.
The financial fraud, which led to the abrupt cessation of operations at DB Stock Broking, has reportedly defrauded investors of approximately Rs 7,000 crore.
While Barman remains at large, his partner Monalisa Das was taken into custody after the scam surfaced.