Woman Bludgeoned To Death By Husband In Assam's Lanka

A woman was bludgeoned to death by her own husband in Lanka under Assam’s Hojai district on Monday.

The incident took place in no 1 Mainau Dubli village.

Sources said that accused husband, identified as Roten Basumatary, repeatedly hit his wife with a stool, resulting in her death.

The victim woman has been identified as Shree Basumatary.

Locals claim that the accused husband committed the crime due to a family dispute, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused and sent the body of the woman for post mortem.

An investigation has also been launched into the incident.