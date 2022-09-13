Woman Commits Suicide For Alleged Dowry-Related Issue in Assam’s Barpeta

A woman committed suicide due to an alleged dowry-related issue in Assam’s Barpeta district on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Nilima Khatun, was found hanging inside her husband’s residence.

Nilima’s brother said, “Nine months ago my sister Nilima got married to Mridul Haque after which he along with his family used to physically abuse her. Last Saturday we went to her in-laws and tried to reconcile between the two and today morning we got the news of her suicide.”

“He mother-in-law used to torture her a lot. They asked us gold jewellery, cars and many more as dowry. As we were unable to give, they used to torture her mentally and physically. My mother tried to bring her back however, they threatened my sister and she refused to return,” he added.