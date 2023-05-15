Assam: Woman Dies After Pharmacist Dispenses Wrong Medicine

A tense situation has surrounded in Assam’s Kaliabor area where a woman, who had been suffering from fever for the past two days, died after a pharmacist dispensed her the wrong medicines, reports emerged on Monday.
As per initial reports, the woman was suffering from fever for the past two days after which the accused pharmacist, identified as Jamal, gave her one saline and 10 injections. After receiving the medication, the woman’s health deteriorated and was immediately rushed to Jakhalabandha Primary Health Centre where the doctors declared her brought dead.
The husband of the deceased alleged that the pharmacist gave her the wrong medicines due to which she died.
Speaking to the media, the husband said, “We both were suffering from fever for the past two days. Today morning, we took paracetamol and antibiotics after which I felt a little bit of relief while my wife was feeling weak. So, I asked the pharmacist to provide her glucose and left for work. He came home in my absence and gave her one saline and 10 injections and left. Right after receiving the medication, her health condition deteriorated and so we immediately rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, my wife died on her way to the hospital.”
The husband further informed that he would file a criminal FIR against the pharmacist for dispensing the wrong medicine to his wife which ultimately killed her.
Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and informed, “We received a call from Nizari gaon informing us that a woman died after a pharmacist gave her the wrong medicines. After her health deteriorated, the locals rushed her to Jakhalabandha hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Upon searching around the house, we found that out of the 10 injections, 5 of them had expired the manufacturing date.”
Following the incident, the accused pharmacist is on the run and the police further informing said that once an FIR is lodged, they will launch a search operation against the accused.