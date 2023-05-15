Assam: Woman Dies After Pharmacist Dispenses Wrong Medicine

Speaking to the media, the husband said, “We both were suffering from fever for the past two days. Today morning, we took paracetamol and antibiotics after which I felt a little bit of relief while my wife was feeling weak. So, I asked the pharmacist to provide her glucose and left for work. He came home in my absence and gave her one saline and 10 injections and left. Right after receiving the medication, her health condition deteriorated and so we immediately rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, my wife died on her way to the hospital.”