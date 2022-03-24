World TB Day: 2 Assam Districts Bag Bronze Medal for TB Free Status

Two Assam districts-Kamrup Metro and Darrang bagged “Bronze” medal in the recent evaluation of Sub-National Certification towards “TB Free Status” in India.

These two districts have been able to reduce TB incidence rate by 20% in 2021 compared to 2015.On the occasion of “World TB Day”, 24th March’2022, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India conferred the award in New Delhi in the presence of Hon’ble Health Minster of Assam Keshab Mahanta.

On the occasion of World TB Day ,the State TB Cell, Assam in collaboration with its partner organizations organized a motor-cycle rally on 24th March, 2022 from the Directorate of Health Services, Hengrabari, Guwahati.

The rally covering around 200 kilometers was flagged off by Mr.S Borah,IPS,DCP, East Guwahati along with Director of Health Services Dr Dr. N. Lalsim and Dr. R. Basumatroy, Addl Director, Directorate of Health Service, Assam.

The participants of the rally comprising of health workers and TB champions participated in an advocacy meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Joint Director of Health Services Kamrup including elected representatives of the district.

After the meeting, the bike rally moved towards Nalbari district to participate in a public meeting with private providers, religious leaders and elected representatives. To showcase the reduction of the stigma on Tuberculosis, the rally participants also participated in a friendly football match with TB Champions (cured TB patients) in Mushalpur of Baksa district.

So far, total 38102 TB patients were diagnosed in the year 2021 with 83 percent treatment success rate. To support nutrition of TB patients monthly Rs. 500/- has been given to 27528 TB patients during the year 2021. To achieve TB elimination by 2025 in the state, the World TB Day activities this year focused to get support from elected representatives, religious leaders along with private providers.

